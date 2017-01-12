VIDEO: Lion celebrates 21st birthday with beer cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mufasa, the hungry African lion at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary celebrated his 21st birthday with cases of beer, a pizza box, a Scooby Doo doll and a raw chicken.

The keepers left boxes of Miller Genuine Draft, Michelob ULTRA, and Coors Light to suit Mufasa’s tastes. According to Black Pine’s Facebook page, the keepers spray the empty cases of beer with a “scent.” The keepers also draped his enclosure with a cloth.

Mufasa was born in 1996 and confiscated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources from a roadside zoo in northwestern Indiana, suffering from long-term infection in his lower jaw folling removal of a canine tooth, according to Black Pine’s website.

More stories you may like on 7News

Country singer Tanya Tucker hospitalized after a fall Tanya Tucker is postponing tour dates after fracturing a vertebrae and injuring a rib during a fall while on tour.

Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal ‘Obamacare’ The Senate early Thursday passed a measure to take the first step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law, respondin…

Amazon to hire 100k over the next 18 months The online retailer said Thursday that the jobs are full time and come with benefits.