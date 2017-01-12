VIDEO: Lion celebrates 21st birthday with beer cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mufasa, the hungry African lion at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary celebrated his 21st birthday with cases of beer, a pizza box, a Scooby Doo doll and a raw chicken.

Mufasa the lion turns 21 (photo credit: Lori Gagen, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary).
The keepers left boxes of Miller Genuine Draft, Michelob ULTRA, and Coors Light to suit Mufasa’s tastes. According to Black Pine’s Facebook page, the keepers spray the empty cases of beer with a “scent.” The keepers also draped his enclosure with a cloth.

Mufasa was born in 1996 and confiscated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources from a roadside zoo in northwestern Indiana, suffering from long-term infection in his lower jaw folling removal of a canine tooth, according to Black Pine’s website.

