Woman sues fmr. Anderson officer who groped her

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is suing a former Anderson Police Officer and the police department after the officer groped her in 2015.

Lawyer Scott was arrested for Misconduct in Office and Assault and Battery 2nd degree after State Law Enforcement agents investigated the groping claim.

Video shows Scott, in uniform touching the woman from behind and her reacting shocked.

Scott pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct. The Misconduct in Office charge was dropped.

Documents show that Scott was fired from Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in 2008, for conduct unbecoming of an officer. The criminal justice academy reviewed the complaint and they found there was no misconduct and Scott was reinstated as an officer 2 years later.

Scott was hired by Anderson Police in 2013.

