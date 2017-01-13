2017 Income Tax Filing Season Opens January 23

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) will begin accepting Individual Income tax returns on January 23. Income tax returns are due April 18, 2017. These dates are consistent with dates set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). While the SCDOR’s anti-fraud measures remain aggressive, we do not anticipate delaying South Carolina Individual Income tax refunds this year. Taxpayers can expect to receive their refund generally within two to four weeks of their filing date.

New in 2017

Employer W2s are now due to employees and the SCDOR on the same date – January 31. This allows for more timely data verification and better protection of taxpayer information.

Filing Options

To learn more about filing options, including free file options, visit our website at dor.sc.gov/iit-filing. For the fastest, most secure way to receive your refund, choose electronic filing and direct deposit.

Refund Status

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds at dor.sc.gov/refund. Please note, the refund status becomes available when refunds are processing, not when returns are received. Taxpayers can expect to receive their refund generally within two to four weeks of their filing date.

Tax Fraud

The SCDOR remains committed to tax fraud prevention. Protect your personal information from fraudsters, and review security tips and resources on our website at dor.sc.gov/cyber-security. If you suspect a refund has been fraudulently requested on your behalf, complete and submit the IRS Identity Theft Affidavit Form 14039 and call the SCDOR’s dedicated customer care line at 1-803-898-7638. Learn more about Identity Theft here.

Stay Informed

To stay up-to-date with the latest news, tax tips, and other resources from the SCDOR, sign up for our enewsletter at dor.sc.gov/ReveNews and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.