Baby kidnapped from Florida hospital in 1998 found in SC

WFLA/WSPA Published:
The original composite and sketches released at the time of Kamiyah Mobley's kidnapping. (Courtesy: WFLA)
The original composite and sketches released at the time of Kamiyah Mobley's kidnapping. (Courtesy: WFLA)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/WSPA) — A baby who was kidnapped from a Florida hospital in 1998 has been found in South Carolina, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped just hours after her birth on July 10, 1998.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the young woman has been found in Walterboro, S.C.

The kidnapper was recorded by hospital surveillance cameras, but was never found.

No photos of the child were ever taken.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference that a woman posing as a health care worker walked out of the hospital with the newborn and disappeared.

Several agencies launched a lengthy investigation and followed up on more than 2,500 leads in their search for the victim.

