Ceremony honors Daniel Morgan for role in American Revoultion

WSPA Staff Published:
daniel-morgan-ceremony

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – American Revolution war hero Daniel Morgan was remembered Friday in downtown Spartanburg.

Wreaths were laid in memory of the events of the Battle of Cowpens at the statue built more him in Morgan Square.

Morgan led troops in the January 1781 battle which was the turning point in retaking South Carolina from the British.

The event was put on by the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Children of the American Revolution.

People from around the country visit the memorial for this event every year.

