Emily’s Events: What’s happening Jan. 14-15

(WSPA) — Create a wood-fired pizza with local ingredients and go for a run this weekend.

The Swamp Rabbit Café in Greenville is debuting their Swamp Pizza this weekend. The new wood fired pizza will be made with fresh local ingredients. You can be one of the first to try it during their Pizza Pop Up. It’s happening Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. They’ll have a small menu of pizza choices to taste. Click here for more information.

The Resolution Run is happening tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest. They’ll have a 5K and a half marathon. You can still register online, or tomorrow morning from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. The cost to sign up ranges from $35 to $65.