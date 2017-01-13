Former Byrnes Coach Lane Takes Top Job At Clover

Former Byrnes head coach Brian Lane is the new head coach at Clover High School in York County.

The school board approved his hiring Friday.

Lane guided his alma mater, Byrnes, the past three seasons. His teams won 24 games in his first two seasons but struggled to a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in two decades.

Lane resigned at Byrnes November 14th.

He replaces Chad Smith, who posted an 11-33 record in four seasons at Clover but the Blue Eagles showed progress this past season, winning six games.

Smith left recently to take the top job at Pickens, his alma mater.