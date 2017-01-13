Former conjoined twins leave Tennessee hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria have been released from a Tennessee hospital.

The Commercial Appeal reports Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital released Miracle and Testimony Ayeni on Tuesday and they are staying with their parents and a sibling at the FedExFamilyHouse, a facility that serves patients’ families. Hospital spokeswoman Anne Glankler says both girls, who are almost 14 months old, are “doing very well.”

They were separated during an 18-hour operation in early November and Glankler says they will continue to undergo therapy for some time.

The twins were born joined together at the pelvis, a condition that only occurs in one of about every 5 million births.