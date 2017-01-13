Friday’s High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores,5th Ld-Writethru
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aiken 64, Midland Valley 57
Andrew Jackson Academy 64, Patrick Henry Academy 62
Aynor 56, Georgetown 41
Batesburg-Leesville 73, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 58
Blacksburg 66, Chesnee 45
Blythewood 77, White Knoll 47
Burke 70, North Charleston 52
Cardinal Newman 81, Ben Lippen 69
Cathedral Academy 58, St. John’s Christian Academy 34
Chapman 90, Mid-Carolina 63
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 91, Dillon Christian 44
Clover 58, Nation Ford 56
Colleton County 70, Beaufort 66
Darlington 55, Crestwood 52
Dreher 56, Columbia 41
Dutch Fork 77, Spring Valley 70
Estill 71, Wagener-Salley 46
Fairfield Central 61, Chester 50
Fort Mill 65, Rock Hill 40
Gaffney 66, James F. Byrnes 59, OT
Goose Creek 57, Summerville 49
Gray Collegiate Academy 77, Fox Creek 32
Great Falls 44, Lamar 38
Hannah-Pamplico 71, Green Sea Floyds 52
Hillcrest 79, Greenwood 70
Hilton Head Prep 54, Bethesda Academy 47
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 68, Blackville-Hilda 51
Lake City 58, Dillon 53
Lewisville 69, Timmonsville 54
Lower Richland 45, A.C. Flora 44
Marion 78, Mullins 48
McBee 65, Governors School 25
North Augusta 47, Airport 42, OT
North Myrtle Beach 67, Faith Christian 26
Ridge View 48, Richland Northeast 45
Seneca 61, Walhalla 44
Southside 57, Palmetto 53
Strom Thurmond 49, Gilbert 30
T.L. Hanna 39, Easley 32
Wando 68, Stratford 49
Westwood 45, Lancaster 43
Williston-Elko 42, North 40
Wren 69, Greenville 48
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Ben Lippen 29, Cardinal Newman 26
Berkeley 44, R.B. Stall 41
Burke 56, North Charleston 22
Cair Paravel, Kan. 34, Blue Ridge 27
Carolina Forest 53, Sumter 42
Dillon 46, Lake City 17
Dorman 48, Boiling Springs 43
Dreher 56, Columbia 41
Fairfield Central 63, Chester 19
Goose Creek 69, Summerville 24
Gray Collegiate Academy 62, Fox Creek 13
Green Sea Floyds 38, Hannah-Pamplico 33
Greenville 63, Wren 57
Hammond 48, Heathwood Hall 35
Hillcrest 62, Greenwood 45
Hilton Head Island 38, Cane Bay 23
Irmo 67, River Bluff 21
Lower Richland 49, A.C. Flora 33
McCormick 67, Whitmire 12
Mid-Carolina 53, Chapman 51
Midland Valley 45, Aiken 39
Nation Ford 43, Clover 34
North Augusta 75, Airport 20
North Myrtle Beach 27, Faith Christian 23
Pendleton 59, Crescent 21
Richland Northeast 52, Ridge View 49
Ridge Spring-Monetta 44, Denmark-Olar 42
Rock Hill 51, Fort Mill 39
Seneca 45, Walhalla 41
Southside Christian 48, Brashier Middle College 31
Spartanburg 56, Northwestern 38
Spring Valley 69, Dutch Fork 43
St. Andrew’s 28, John Paul II 22
St. John’s Christian Academy 66, Cathedral Academy 35
Timberland 34, Lewisville 17
Westwood 74, Lancaster 47
