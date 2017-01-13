Friday’s High School Basketball

AP-SC-BKH–S.C. Prep Scores,5th Ld-Writethru

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aiken 64, Midland Valley 57

Andrew Jackson Academy 64, Patrick Henry Academy 62

Aynor 56, Georgetown 41

Batesburg-Leesville 73, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 58

Blacksburg 66, Chesnee 45

Blythewood 77, White Knoll 47

Burke 70, North Charleston 52

Cardinal Newman 81, Ben Lippen 69

Cathedral Academy 58, St. John’s Christian Academy 34

Chapman 90, Mid-Carolina 63

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 91, Dillon Christian 44

Clover 58, Nation Ford 56

Colleton County 70, Beaufort 66

Darlington 55, Crestwood 52

Dreher 56, Columbia 41

Dutch Fork 77, Spring Valley 70

Estill 71, Wagener-Salley 46

Fairfield Central 61, Chester 50

Fort Mill 65, Rock Hill 40

Gaffney 66, James F. Byrnes 59, OT

Goose Creek 57, Summerville 49

Gray Collegiate Academy 77, Fox Creek 32

Great Falls 44, Lamar 38

Hannah-Pamplico 71, Green Sea Floyds 52

Hillcrest 79, Greenwood 70

Hilton Head Prep 54, Bethesda Academy 47

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 68, Blackville-Hilda 51

Lake City 58, Dillon 53

Lewisville 69, Timmonsville 54

Lower Richland 45, A.C. Flora 44

Marion 78, Mullins 48

McBee 65, Governors School 25

North Augusta 47, Airport 42, OT

North Myrtle Beach 67, Faith Christian 26

Ridge View 48, Richland Northeast 45

Seneca 61, Walhalla 44

Southside 57, Palmetto 53

Strom Thurmond 49, Gilbert 30

T.L. Hanna 39, Easley 32

Wando 68, Stratford 49

Westwood 45, Lancaster 43

Williston-Elko 42, North 40

Wren 69, Greenville 48

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Ben Lippen 29, Cardinal Newman 26

Berkeley 44, R.B. Stall 41

Burke 56, North Charleston 22

Cair Paravel, Kan. 34, Blue Ridge 27

Carolina Forest 53, Sumter 42

Dillon 46, Lake City 17

Dorman 48, Boiling Springs 43

Dreher 56, Columbia 41

Fairfield Central 63, Chester 19

Goose Creek 69, Summerville 24

Gray Collegiate Academy 62, Fox Creek 13

Green Sea Floyds 38, Hannah-Pamplico 33

Greenville 63, Wren 57

Hammond 48, Heathwood Hall 35

Hillcrest 62, Greenwood 45

Hilton Head Island 38, Cane Bay 23

Irmo 67, River Bluff 21

Lower Richland 49, A.C. Flora 33

McCormick 67, Whitmire 12

Mid-Carolina 53, Chapman 51

Midland Valley 45, Aiken 39

Nation Ford 43, Clover 34

North Augusta 75, Airport 20

North Myrtle Beach 27, Faith Christian 23

Pendleton 59, Crescent 21

Richland Northeast 52, Ridge View 49

Ridge Spring-Monetta 44, Denmark-Olar 42

Rock Hill 51, Fort Mill 39

Seneca 45, Walhalla 41

Southside Christian 48, Brashier Middle College 31

Spartanburg 56, Northwestern 38

Spring Valley 69, Dutch Fork 43

St. Andrew’s 28, John Paul II 22

St. John’s Christian Academy 66, Cathedral Academy 35

Timberland 34, Lewisville 17

Westwood 74, Lancaster 47

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)