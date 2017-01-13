Help police find man missing from Weaverville

WSPA Staff Published:
Bobby Lee Henderson (Courtesy: N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Bobby Lee Henderson.

Authorities say the 29-year-old is believed to suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment and could be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a Chicago Cubs Ball cap, brown trench coat, black pants, and black boots.

Henderson could be headed to Charlotte. He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Bobby Lee Henderson is asked to call Sgt. Paris at the Weaverville Police Department at 828-645-5700.

