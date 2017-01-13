Historical Marker Placed At Site of MLK Visit

Greenville (WSPA) Civil rights leaders, politicians and residents gathered Friday at 400 Augusta Street for the unveiling of a historical marker commemorating the site of Dr. Martin Luther King’s 1967 visit to Greenville.

The purpose of the visit was to draw attention to discriminatory practices taking place inside Claussen’s Bakery during the 1960s. Black bakery workers complained about the disparity in wages and not being allowed to advance to supervisory positions.

A worker complained to Rev. Jesse Jackson, a trusted confidant of Dr. King. That led to King visiting Greenville and taking part in a march and protest which is credited with changing the conditions and environment inside Claussen’s Bakery.

“These men and women worked real hard,” said Jackson. “The blacks were down, but not afraid. The white were on top, but they were afraid. When the men began to rise, everybody rose. We all rose together.”

The marker, sponsored by 400 Augusta Street Investors, was paid for with private donations.