Hometown Spotlight: Cowpens

This week we’re taking a look at a town with some history. Cowpens is hosting their National Battlefield celebration and reenactment this weekend.

The reenactment and celebration is held on the weekend closest to the anniversary of the battle January 17, 1781.

According to the National Park Service, the battle happened in the latter part of the American Revolution.

The National Park Service tells us it became known as the turning point of the war in the south.

It was also part of a chain of events leading to patriot victory at Yorktown

The Cowpens victory was won over the British Army and brought together strong armies and leaders who made their mark on history.

This morning we will hear from Cowpens fire department, The National Park Service the American Legion and local businesses.

The weekend is packed with events.

https://www.nps.gov/cowp/specialevents.htm