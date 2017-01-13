Liberty is depicted as black woman on new $100 gold coin

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Mint has unveiled a commemorative $100 gold coin that features an image of Liberty as a black woman.

The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin shows the woman’s head in profile with a crown of stars. It features the year of the mint’s founding, 1792, as well as the year 2017. The mint says the other side of the coin will depict an eagle in flight.

The coin will be released April 6. The Mint says it’s the first in a series of 24-karat gold that will also depict Liberty in designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans. The Mint says the goal of the coins is to reflect the “the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Purse snatcher pulls mom, child to the ground in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies are looking for a purse snatcher who pulled a woman and her baby in a stroller to the ground at a CVS in Greenville County.

Remodeling Expo kicks off in Greenville Thousands have descended on the TD Convention Center Friday for the start of the 13th annual Greenville Remodeling Expo.

Woman reports police impersonators in Greenville She answered the door and saw two men dressed in dark colored uniforms. She said they had guns and handcuffs.

Feds won’t charge deputy who tossed Spring Valley student The Justice Department announced today that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against former Sc…

Baby kidnapped from Florida hospital in 1998 found in SC A baby who was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 has been found in South Carolina, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Offi…