Man admits to setting cat on fire, charged with animal cruelty

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 19-year-old man admitted to police that he was involved with setting a cat on fire near the Crawfordsville airport.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Riley of Crawfordsville voluntarily met with authorities Thursday evening and admitted his role in the case. He told deputies he wanted to resolve the issue after seeing several posts on social media.

Riley faces two counts of animal cruelty, one being a felony charge.

A juvenile was also questioned in the case.

The reports taken during that interview will be forwarded to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and the Montgomery County Probation Department for review.

On Wednesday, police responded to 500 South in New Market – just south of Crawfordsville – for the report of a cat that had been covered in gasoline, hog tied and set on fire with an M80 firework attached to it.

The cat is currently recovering.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 765-362-3740.

