MLK Day events in the Upstate

Saturday, January 14

King Legacy HBCU Fair at the Peace Center

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

300 South Main St. Greenville.

The nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities will make live, digital and video presentations to the seated audience. Schools that have confirmed to attend include Howard University, Savannah State University, South Carolina State University, Xavier University, Fort Valley State University, Tougaloo College, North Carolina A&T University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, Tuskegee University, Hampton University, and Talladega College. Colleges and university will be prepared to accept applications for admissions and financial aid onsite. South Carolina State University Marching 101 Pep Band and the Champagne Dancers will perform. Lunch will be served. Free to the public. Students, parents, guidance counselors, and all other attendees must register through Eventbrite (search King Legacy Weekend).

Saturday, Jan. 14

MLK Unity Week: Walk As One

10 a.m.-noon, First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St.

Sunday, Jan. 15

MLK Unity Week: Literary Salon and Dessert Social

6-8 p.m., The Commons, Campus Life Building

Students are invited to recite poetry, perform a song or read an excerpt from a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speech to commemorate his life and legacy.

Monday, Jan. 16

Spartanburg Day of Service Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Harley Room, Richardson Building

Monday, January 16

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

King Legacy Weekend Hack-A-Thon at West End Community Development Center

404 Vardry St. Greenville

STEM is part of our national initiative designed to prepare our young people for success in the ever-growing digital world. Students in grades 1 – 8 will compete in a fun environment to create computer apps. All activities led by a professional computer education consulting group. Children’s and youth groups, and afterschool programs are encouraged to bring their students to the Hack-A-Thon. Lunch will be served. Free to the public.

Monday, Jan. 16

Spartanburg MLK Unity Celebration

Speaker: Joseph P. Riley Jr., former mayor of Charleston, S.C.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Joseph P. Riley Jr., former mayor of Charleston, S.C., will be the featured speaker at Spartanburg’s MLK Unity Celebration. Riley is one of the longest serving mayors in the U.S. still living; he served 10 terms starting on Dec. 15, 1975, and ending on Jan. 11, 2016. Riley’s legacy project, which he describes as the most important thing he did as mayor, is the International African American Museum. Located on the former Gadsden’s Wharf – the site where more than 40 percent of all enslaved Africans brought to this country took their first steps – the museum is a $75 million project scheduled to open in 2018. After serving as mayor, Riley returned to The Citadel, his alma mater, as a professor of American government and public policy, a position that has been endowed and named for him.

GALLERY EXHIBITIONS AT WOFFORD COLLEGE:

Through Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Whetsell Exhibition: “Bodies of Light”

Martha Cloud Chapman Gallery, Campus Life Building

Meagan Burns, Class of 2017, illustrates critical perspectives on social structures in the natural worlds. In her newest work, she returns to the concepts regarding our relationship to the world around us presented by writing, such as Emerson and Thoreau, of the Transcendentalist movement and the Romantic era.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Feb. 28

Teszler and Robicesk Collections of Hungarian Paintings

Sandor Teszler Library Gallery, Sandor Teszler Library

In the late 19th century, a number of Hungarian artists left their homeland for study in Western Europe, particularly France. Returning home they continued to create works that reflected the influences and techniques learned in the West, but with a distinctive Hungarian subject matter and presentation. In 1991, the late Sandor Teszler presented to Wofford College his collection of Hungarian paintings from this period. In recent years the collection has been augmented by additional Hungarian paintings donated by Drs. Francis and Livia Robicsek of Charlotte, N.C., and members of the Robicsek family.