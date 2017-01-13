Mom charged after baby tests positive for meth in Union

Michelle Sloan Allison, 30
Michelle Sloan Allison, 30

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they got a referral from Union Co. Dept. of Social Services about a one-year-old tested positive for Meth.

The referral says they got a hair specimen on 12/6 that indicated a substantial presence.

The mom, Michelle Sloan Allison, 30, is charged with Unlawful Exposure of Minor to Methamphetamine.

They say she placed her son at unreasonable risk of physical and mental harm.

