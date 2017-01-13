No. Warm and cold cycles don’t make you sick

WWLP Published:
Credit: WTNH
Credit: WTNH

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Can fluctuating temperatures put you at risk for catching a cold?

While a lot of people think that’s the case, it’s not.

Dr. Richard Shuman, the President of the Riverbend Medical Group says it’s not the temperatures that make you sick; “If it’s 50 degrees or 10 degrees, you’re no more likely to get an infectious disease. Like I said, it’s more of an issue of being in a closed space when it’s colder.”

Dr. Shuman said when its cold people tend to go indoors, which is where the transmission of infections occur, from being in closed spaces.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s