Purse snatcher pulls mom, child to the ground in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a purse snatcher who pulled a woman and her baby in a stroller to the ground at a CVS in Greenville County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the store, grabbed the victim’s purse and pulled her to the ground. The victim was holding on to a stroller which was turned over with a child inside.

The suspect, wearing a red polo shirt and dark pants, ran from the store on Old Buncombe Road towards the Cherrydale area before witnesses say he got into a black Dodge Durango and left the area.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

