Remodeling Expo kicks off in Greenville

WSPA Staff Published:
Remodeling Expo Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Thousands have descended on the TD Convention Center Friday for the start of the 13th annual Greenville Remodeling Expo.

The show runs from January 13th through the 15th featuring exhibits from local and national companies to help consumers with home improvements.

Remodeling expo“The Expo is a terrific resource for people who want to build a new home or improve an older one,” said show manager Rachel Barkin. “There are plenty of exhibitors on hand to help you with everything from kitchens to curios.”

Attendees can see displays and talk to experts about everything for the home, getting help with almost any type of project.

Seminars throughout the weekend will provide attendees with tips and tricks for home improvement.

Tickets for adults are available for $5 at the door, children 17 and under are free. For more information, visit GreenvilleRemodelingExpo.com.

