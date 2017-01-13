Saturday proclaimed “Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day” by Governor

WSPA Staff Published:
Photo courtesy WLTX-TV Columbia
Photo courtesy WLTX-TV Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has issued a proclamation designating Saturday as “Clemson Tigers National Football Champions Day.”

The day will recognize the Clemson University Tigers for becoming the 2016 National Champions.

A parade will be held in Clemson beginning at 9:00am on Saturday.

Tuesday, the Clemson University flag was flown over the Statehouse to honor the Tigers.

Gov. Haley issued a statement then saying, “I’m a proud Clemson alum, I’m a proud governor, and I’m a proud South Carolinian. Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That’s what defines South Carolina.”

Clemson Football

Deshaun Watson, Jordan Evans

Why Clemson Will Beat Bama

Abby Hornacek breaks down why she predicts the Clemson Tigers will take down Alabama in the national championship.

Credit - Greenville Health System (GHS)

GHS babies born on game day “All In”

Greenville Health System (GHS) is once again supporting its hometown team by giving every baby born on Jan. 9 – the day of the 2017 College …

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown as Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) watches during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

How Clemson Crushed OSU

What was was the most surprising aspect of the stunning 31-0 win by Clemson over Ohio State? Matt Brown breaks down the Tigers win.

dabo

Clemson’s Gameplan for Alabama

Moving forward from Clemson’s dominant Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, what should the Tigers game plan be against Alabama’s powerful offen…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s