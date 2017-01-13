Spartanburg Police see success in Shoplifting Task Force

In 2016, Spartanburg Police saw almost 2,000 calls for service between the two Wal-Marts in the city. Most of those calls were for shoplifting.

Spartanburg Police started a task force last January to take on shoplifting, to study the problem and decrease the amount of crime.

To help do that Spartanburg Police teamed up with area businesses to see what their cameras are like, how they investigate shoplifting, and also teach businesses the information they need to make a successful prosecution.

Spartanburg Police also started using Facebook to use the public’s help to identify suspects. Spartanburg Police say they can now identify about 90% of the suspects using their facebook page.

Police believe that this helps cut down on other crimes, like drug use.