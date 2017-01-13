Suspect flees traffic stop near NC/SC state line

Published:
police lights

(WSPA) – Deputies from Polk County and Spartanburg County are searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday evening near the North Carolina/South Carolina state line.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a car on Highway 9 but the driver did not stop and drove into South Carolina before getting out of the car and running into the woods around 7:30pm.

Both Sheriff’s Offices are still searching the area but have not yet found the suspect.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

