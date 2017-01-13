Trendy Cycling Studio Opens in Downtown Greenville

With a night club vibe, low lights and bumping music, the trendy cycling studio CycleBar is now open in Greenville! Not only does this studio offer a full body cycling workout, but offers full amenities, themed lessons and no membership requirement! Jennifer Martin takes us inside to show us how it works.

CycleBar is offering free classes during an intro trial period from January 19-29, but you must sign up online to get in! To create an account and register for classes (or for more information), click here.