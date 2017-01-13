UNF Upends USC Upstate

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Dallas Moore scored 19 points, 17 in the second half, and Aaron Bodager added 17 points in North Florida’s 73-65 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.

Bodager made five treys and Moore three while Chris Davenport added 12 points and nine rebounds and Garrett Sams grabbed 12 rebounds for the Ospreys (7-12, 2-0 Atlantic Sun), who won their third straight.

Malik Moore had three 3-pointers and 16 points to lead the Spartans (11-8, 1-1), who had a four-game winning streak end. Michael Buchanan added 13 points and nine rebounds and Philip Whittington scored 10 points.

The Spartans led 54-45 after three straight 3-pointers, two by Malik Moore, with 10 minutes left. Dallas Moore made all three of his treys consecutively to tie the game at 58-all with 6:44 remaining.

Davenport’s layup with under a minute left and his two free throws with 34 seconds remaining gave UNF a 69-65 lead. Dallas Moore and Sams added two free throws each while the Spartans missed three 3-pointers.

