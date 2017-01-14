At least 1 hurt, all lanes blocked after crash on I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., (WSPA) – There has been a collision on I-85 northbound between mile markers 44 and 46, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 10:38 p.m. Saturday.

At least one person is hurt, according to Highway Patrol.

All lanes are currently blocked due to the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Chamber of Commerce supports gas tax hike to fix roads PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is asking lawmakers to get rid of a gas tax exemption to repair roads. …

SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory Spartanburg Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, and Duncan Water District has issued a boil-water advisory Saturday afternoon…

Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “Death Valley” by fans.

ID of man who fled traffic stop in Polk Co., wanted in Spartanburg Co. Deputies from Polk County and Spartanburg County searched for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday evening near the North Carolina/South…

Genealogy site raises concerns about easy access to personal information A new genealogy website is sparking controversy because of all the information it collects about you. What’s most concerning is not just wha…