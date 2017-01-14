At least 1 hurt, all lanes blocked after crash on I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., (WSPA) – There has been a collision on I-85 northbound between mile markers 44 and 46, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 10:38 p.m. Saturday.

At least one person is hurt, according to Highway Patrol.

All lanes are currently blocked due to the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

