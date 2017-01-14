Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
clemson-celebration

Clemson, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “Death Valley” by fans.

Fans came by the thousands as they filled the lower portion of the stadium Saturday morning and had to fit more in the upper deck following the parade.

Current and former players, coaches, and members of Clemson University were on the field and some spoke to the crowd about the past football season leading up to the cause for celebration, a national championship.

Representatives for the state also made an appearance at the celebration, including Senator Lindsey Graham.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s