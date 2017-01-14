Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium

Clemson, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “Death Valley” by fans.

Fans came by the thousands as they filled the lower portion of the stadium Saturday morning and had to fit more in the upper deck following the parade.

Current and former players, coaches, and members of Clemson University were on the field and some spoke to the crowd about the past football season leading up to the cause for celebration, a national championship.

Representatives for the state also made an appearance at the celebration, including Senator Lindsey Graham.