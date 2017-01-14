Grocery store employee’s kind gesture for “Gramma’s 90th birthday” goes viral

ATHEN, OH (WCMH) — When “Gramma” came in to the Athens’ Kroger on her 90thbirthday, she left with a rose from a kind employee who wanted to make her day even more special.

Jeannettea Hollingshead shared a post to Kroger’s Facebook page describing the pleasant exchange that took place, January 4.

Hollingshead writes that she was checking out when the cashier asked about the birthday cake she was purchasing. Hollingshead said when she told him about Gramma’s 90th birthday he said “Wait right here just a minute please!”

A short while later, the cashier, identified as Wes McDonald, returned with a rose for Hollingshead to give Gramma.

“Instead, I asked him to give it to her because she was there with me, and I snapped this picture!” Hollingshead posted.

Wes and Gramma took the sweet picture together that now has more than 30,000 reactions and 4,300 shares.

“This young man, Wes, went above and beyond, and his act of kindness really made Gramma’s day,” Hollingshead wrote as she wrapped up her post.

More stories you may like on 7News

SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory Spartanburg Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, and Duncan Water District has issued a boil-water advisory Saturday afternoon…

Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium Clemson, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “D…

Suspect flees traffic stop near NC/SC state line Deputies from Polk County and Spartanburg County are searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday evening near the North Carolina/…

Genealogy site raises concerns about easy access to personal information A new genealogy website is sparking controversy because of all the information it collects about you. What’s most concerning is not just wha…

Purse snatcher pulls mom, child to the ground in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies are looking for a purse snatcher who pulled a woman and her baby in a stroller to the ground at a CVS in Greenville County.