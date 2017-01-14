Man returns 100-year overdue library book

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A book of short stories titled “Forty Minutes Late” has been returned to a San Francisco library — 100 years late.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area resident Webb Johnson returned the book Friday. There was no fine.

Johnson’s great-grandmother had checked it out from the city’s old Fillmore branch in 1917. She passed away a week before the due date, and the Fillmore branch is no longer around.

Johnson found the 1909 book, by F. Hopkinson Smith, in an old steamer trunk in 1996. He assumed the library wouldn’t want it back, but a recently announced “fine forgiveness program” that runs through Feb. 14 inspired him to return it.

Head city librarian Luis Herrera said the library was glad to, finally, get the book.

More stories you may like on 7News

SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory Spartanburg Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, and Duncan Water District has issued a boil-water advisory Saturday afternoon…

Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium Clemson, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “D…

Suspect flees traffic stop near NC/SC state line Deputies from Polk County and Spartanburg County are searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday evening near the North Carolina/…

Genealogy site raises concerns about easy access to personal information A new genealogy website is sparking controversy because of all the information it collects about you. What’s most concerning is not just wha…

Purse snatcher pulls mom, child to the ground in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies are looking for a purse snatcher who pulled a woman and her baby in a stroller to the ground at a CVS in Greenville County.