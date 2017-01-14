People come together for MLK Unity Walk in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – People in Spartanburg came together today to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The “Unity Walk” started at Presbyterian Church and continued down Main Street.

The city’s Department of Community Services started the march back in 2002.

The goal was to get people together and celebrate diversity.

Organizers say it’s all about walking as one.

“We come together to commemorate the legacy of Dr King. It also is a commemoration of walks and marches of the civil rights movements,” said Mitch Kennedy, the director of community services. “We’re not walking here to protest anything, just to celebrate the legacy of Dr King, but to celebrate the unity of our community!”

This is just one of several events taking place throughout this weekend.

Click here to see more.

More stories you may like on 7News

SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory Spartanburg Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, and Duncan Water District has issued a boil-water advisory Saturday afternoon…

Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “Death Valley” by fans.

ID of man who fled traffic stop in Polk Co., wanted in Spartanburg Co. Deputies from Polk County and Spartanburg County searched for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday evening near the North Carolina/South…

Genealogy site raises concerns about easy access to personal information A new genealogy website is sparking controversy because of all the information it collects about you. What’s most concerning is not just wha…

Purse snatcher pulls mom, child to the ground in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies are looking for a purse snatcher who pulled a woman and her baby in a stroller to the ground at a CVS in Greenville County.