People come together for MLK Unity Walk in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – People in Spartanburg came together today to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The “Unity Walk” started at Presbyterian Church and continued down Main Street.

The city’s Department of Community Services started the march back in 2002.

The goal was to get people together and celebrate diversity.

Organizers say it’s all about walking as one.

“We come together to commemorate the legacy of Dr King. It also is a commemoration of walks and marches of the civil rights movements,” said Mitch Kennedy, the director of community services. “We’re not walking here to protest anything, just to celebrate the legacy of Dr King, but to celebrate the unity of our community!”

This is just one of several events taking place throughout this weekend.

