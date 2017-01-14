Motorcyclist dead after crashing into creek in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A person is dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle on Lighthouse Lane, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was driving a 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was traveling north when they ran off the right side of the road and into a creek.

The victim was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene, Highway Patrol says.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

