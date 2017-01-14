Silva Leads Gamecocks Past Ole Miss

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina (14-3, 4-0 SEC) remained unbeaten in SEC play with a 67-56 win over Ole Miss (10-7, 1-4 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena Saturday night. Four Gamecocks were in double-figures, led by sophomore Chris Silva, who recorded his second career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes.

Carolina jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to six early points from sophomore PJ Dozier. The Gamecocks led 6-2 at the first media timeout with 15:56 on the clock. Freshman Maik Kotsar was efficient on the glass, pulling down three offensive rebounds early on. A 3-pointer by Cullen Neal brought the Rebels within three, 10-7, at the next media timeout with 11:31 left. Each team had shooting woes early, as Carolina started 2-for-16 (13 percent) and Ole Miss 2-for-9 (22 percent).

Rasheed Brooks brought the rebels within three again, 16-13, after a made 3 with 8:34 to go. The Gamecocks pushed the lead to six, 19-13, after Dozier scored his 10th point with 7:51 on the clock. The Columbia, S.C., native, started the game 4-of-7 from the field.

The Carolina defense was locked in to end the first half, as they held Ole Miss scoreless for the final 4:06. The Gamecocks went on a 9-0 run and took a comfortable 14-point lead, 34-20, at the break.

Dozier led all scorers with 15 (4-for-8) at halftime. Silva nearly had a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds. Carolina forced 18 turnovers in the first half and held a 24-16 edge in the rebound column, including 10 boards on the offensive end.

The Gamecocks kept the foot on the pedal to start the second half as they started 3-for-3 from the field. Senior Duane Notice hit a 3 from the corner to put Carolina ahead 20, 41-21, for the first time in the game with 18:16 to go.

The lead remained steady in double-digits, as jt was 46-28 with 11 minutes to go. The Gamecocks defense was stifling, holding Ole Miss to 3-of-17 shooting to start the second half.

Freshman Rakym Felder hit a deep 3 from the right wing to make it 56-33 with 9:23 on the clock. He then hit another 3 two possessions later to give Carolina its biggest lead of the game, 61-36 with 8:02 left in the ballgame. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native, had a stretch of nine-straight points for the Gamecocks through the middle portion of the half.

Ole Miss was able to connect on a few late shots, but the Gamecocks closed the 67-56 conference victory. Dozier finished tied with Silva for a game-high 16 points. Felder had 12, while Sindarius Thornwell posted 10 points and eight rebounds.