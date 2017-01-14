SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory

WSPA Staff Published:
Boil Water Advisory lifted for West pelzer

Spartanburg Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, and Duncan Water District has issued a boil-water advisory Saturday afternoon after a water main break that will affect roughly 70 homes.

The SJWD says that the area affected includes Duncan Reidville Rd. from Berry Shoals Rd. to Reidville Rd. and Leonard Rd. from Duncan Reidville Rd. to Reidville Rd.

Any customers within this reported area are advised to “vigorously boil” their water one full minute before using or drinking it.

We will update once the boil water advisory has been lifted.

