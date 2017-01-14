Spartanburg Fire Department celebrates top rating from ISO

Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Fire Department is celebrating a major achievement.

They are celebrating a top rating from the Insurance Services Office.

They have now moved to ISO Class One.

The rating is based on things like staffing, training, equipment, and water supply. And the better the rating, the better your insurance premiums are.

“We’re very happy with this score, it puts us in an elite community,” said Spartanburg City Fire Chief Marion Blackwell. “There is only 214 other ISO communities. So this is a very nice accolade for the city of Spartanburg.”

Spartanburg improved from a Class Two to a Class One.

The chief says the news is a credit to their nearly 80 firefighters and staff.

