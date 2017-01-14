Upstate Rallies Past Jacksonville

USC Upstate

Spartanburg, S.C. – The USC Upstate men’s basketball team overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Jacksonville Dolphins 73-66 on Saturday afternoon inside the G.B. Hodge Center behind Philip Whittington’s third career double-double.

Upstate improves to 12-8 on the season and 2-1 in ASUN play, while Jacksonville drops to 13-7 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Whittington, making his seventh start of the season, led the Spartans with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and was one of four players to score in double-figures. Whittington was joined by three players with 11 points each in Jure Span, Deion Holmes and Michael Buchanan. J.R. Holder had a game-high 20 points for the Dolphins.

GAME BREAKDOWN

Upstate opened the game on a 10-4 run and led by six points less than four minutes in on a 3-pointer from Span.

The Spartans made four 3-pointers over the course of nearly seven minutes and led 16-7 with 12:58 remaining on a triple by Ramel Thompkins.

Buchanan gave Upstate its largest lead of the game at the 11:15 mark when his layup made the score 20-10.

Jacksonville answered with a 14-3 run that covered nearly six minutes and would take a one-point lead, 24-23, with 5:36 to go on a 3-pointer from Tanner Rubio. Rubio connected on three 3-pointers during the run.

Rubio and Darien Fernandez put the Dolphins in front by seven, 32-25, with 2:19 to go on a pair of 3-pointers.

Rubio sent Jacksonville into halftime leading the Spartans 37-31 on his 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining before intermission.

The Dolphins jumped out to a 12-point lead to start the second half when two free-throws from Holder gave them a 45-33 advantage at the 16:09 mark. Holder later extended Jacksonville’s lead back to 11, 48-37, with 13:44 to go following another 3-pointer.

Upstate got back into the game midway in the second half after going on an 11-1 run that covered a span of 3:37 and cut its deficit to 49-48 with 9:48 left on a 3-pointer from Holmes.

The Dolphins held off the Spartans to go back ahead by five points twice over the next 2:46 with the last coming at the 7:02 mark when a layup from Darius Dawkins gave JU a 58-53 lead.

Whittington gave Upstate the lead back with 4:02 to go in the game after his two free-throws made the score 63-62. The free-throws began a 12-4 run for the Spartans that lasted the final four minutes of the game.

Mike Cunningham scored all seven of his points during the last 1:23 beginning with three free-throws to give Upstate a 69-64 lead.

Cunningham’s last two free-throws with five seconds remaining sealed the 73-66 victory for the Spartans.

BY THE NUMBERS

Whittington had 10 points and six rebounds in the second half for Upstate as it outscored Jacksonville 42-29. He finished the game shooting 5-of-8 from the field and added three blocks.

Buchanan also went 4-for-5 shooting, while Span and Josh Cuthbertson each connected on three of their five 3-point attempts. Cunningham was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Span and Cuthbertson both dished out a game-high five assists.

Holder was one of three Dolphins to score at least 10 points along with Rubio (15) and Fernandez (14).

Fernandez and Antwon Clayton pulled down seven rebounds apiece for Jacksonville.

The Spartans finished the game shooting 44.4 percent (24-of-54) and limited the Dolphins to just 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from 3-point range in the second half.

Upstate held a 28-26 advantage in points in the paint, 18-8 in points off turnovers and 24-17 in points from the bench.

The Spartans also forced Jacksonville into 15 turnovers which led to 18 points.

The score was tied twice in the contest while the lead changed hands four times.

UP NEXT

Upstate begins a three-game road trip on Thursday, January 19 when it travels to Fort Myers, Fla. to face Florida Gulf Coast at 7 p.m.

