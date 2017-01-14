VIDEO: Technology saves man after car goes over cliff

PACIFICA (KRON) — A person is injured, but thanks to technology, is still alive after their car went over the side of a cliff in Pacifica.

Around 9:50 a.m., crews from the North County Fire Authority responded to the 500 block of Manor Drive and discovered that the man’s car was 300 feet down the face of a steep cliff behind several homes.

The man, in his fifties, was trapped in the car that was laying on its left side.

Firefighters were able to reach him by using a rope system to repel down the cliff, but quickly realized the situation called for a helicopter rescue.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate went to the scene, where he learned that GPS technology was the person’s only saving grace.

“Technology saved this person’s life, as they had OnStar with GPS that was pining,” Slate said.

If it weren’t for the GPS, Slate says, there would have been no way for officers to find the injured person.

The car was buried in shrubs, and the driver had to be hoisted up to the helicopter in a rescue basket and was brought to an ambulance.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

