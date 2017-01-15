1 dead after crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash on I-85, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:24 p.m. Sunday.

The person was driving a 2000 Toyota and was traveling north on I-85 when they ran off the right side of the road and struck some trees, Highway Patrol says.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in the car.

They were taken by EMS to AnMed where they later died from their injuries.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Federal judge puts hold on NC Governor’s Medicaid expansion plan A federal judge has temporarily put a hold on NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to expand Medicaid in North Carolina.

Chamber of Commerce supports gas tax hike to fix roads The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is asking lawmakers to get rid of a gas tax exemption to repair roads.

Boil water advisory REPEALED for SJWD Water District The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, and Duncan Water District has repealed the boil-water advisory from Saturday afternoon.

Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “Death Valley” by fans.

ID of man who fled traffic stop in Polk Co., wanted in Spartanburg Co. Deputies from Polk County and Spartanburg County searched for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday evening near the North Carolina/South…