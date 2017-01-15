1 dead after crash on I-85 in Anderson Co.

By Published:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash on I-85, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:24 p.m. Sunday.

The person was driving a 2000 Toyota and was traveling north on I-85 when they ran off the right side of the road and struck some trees, Highway Patrol says.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in the car.

They were taken by EMS to AnMed where they later died from their injuries.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

