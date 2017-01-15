Drake wears jersey of Spartanburg Day School basketball star

Credit: Drake @champagnepapi / Instagram
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Popular rapper Drake was seen wearing the jersey of a 16-year-old basketball star from South Carolina, according to a picture he posted on Instagram.

South Carolina artist Ment Nelson tweeted about the famous rapper wearing Zion Williamson’s Spartanburg Day School jersey.

Nelson posted a picture of Williamson in his number 12 SDS jersey next to a picture of Drake wearing the same jersey.

He then posted another picture of Drake wearing the jersey.

Williamson is 6’7″ tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

He is a junior at Spartanburg Day School and is currently one of the top overall recruits in the class of 2018.

