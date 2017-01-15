Former pro wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at 73

Associated Press Published:
Paparazzo Presents...World Wrestling Federation (WWF) / World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka before the start of a wrestling match against Gregory Edwards at the Top Rope Promotions event held in North Attleboro, Massachusetts on July 31, 2011. Wikimedia Commons photo
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, a former professional wrestler who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died. He was 73.

A lawyer representing Snuka said family members told him that Snuka died Sunday afternoon at his son-in-law’s home near Pompano Beach, Florida.

A Lehigh County judge on Jan. 3 dismissed the murder case against the retired WWE star in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found in their Whitehall Township hotel room. Prosecutors allege she was beaten. Snuka maintained she died from a fall.

Snuka, a native of Fiji, previously lived in New Jersey. He was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

