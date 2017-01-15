Former pro wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at 73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, a former professional wrestler who earlier this month was found not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, has died. He was 73.

A lawyer representing Snuka said family members told him that Snuka died Sunday afternoon at his son-in-law’s home near Pompano Beach, Florida.

A Lehigh County judge on Jan. 3 dismissed the murder case against the retired WWE star in the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found in their Whitehall Township hotel room. Prosecutors allege she was beaten. Snuka maintained she died from a fall.

Snuka, a native of Fiji, previously lived in New Jersey. He was known on the wrestling circuit for diving from the ropes. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

More stories you may like on 7News

Federal judge puts hold on NC Governor’s Medicaid expansion plan A federal judge has temporarily put a hold on NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to expand Medicaid in North Carolina.

Chamber of Commerce supports gas tax hike to fix roads The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is asking lawmakers to get rid of a gas tax exemption to repair roads.

Boil water advisory REPEALED for SJWD Water District The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, and Duncan Water District has repealed the boil-water advisory from Saturday afternoon.

Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “Death Valley” by fans.

ID of man who fled traffic stop in Polk Co., wanted in Spartanburg Co. Deputies from Polk County and Spartanburg County searched for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday evening near the North Carolina/South…