Missing man from Haywood Co. found dead inside car

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A man who has been missing since January 3rd has been found dead, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when someone spotted a car on Allen’s Creek Road that was similar to the one associated with the missing man.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Adam Marc Campbell, 27, inside the car.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

