Missing man from Haywood Co. found dead inside car

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A man who has been missing since January 3rd has been found dead, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when someone spotted a car on Allen’s Creek Road that was similar to the one associated with the missing man.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Adam Marc Campbell, 27, inside the car.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Federal judge puts hold on NC Governor’s Medicaid expansion plan A federal judge has temporarily put a hold on NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to expand Medicaid in North Carolina.

Chamber of Commerce supports gas tax hike to fix roads The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is asking lawmakers to get rid of a gas tax exemption to repair roads.

Boil water advisory REPEALED for SJWD Water District The Startex, Jackson, Wellford, and Duncan Water District has repealed the boil-water advisory from Saturday afternoon.

Clemson parade and ceremony draws thousands to Memorial Stadium The Clemson University Tigers led a parade through Clemson, which ended at Clemson Memorial Stadium referred to as “Death Valley” by fans.

ID of man who fled traffic stop in Polk Co., wanted in Spartanburg Co. Deputies from Polk County and Spartanburg County searched for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday evening near the North Carolina/South…