No pocket change: Man pays sales tax to DMV with 300,000 pennies

Associated Press Published:
Nick Stafford waits for his number to be called Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, as he stands beside of 5 wheelbarrows full of change, mostly pennies, at the DMV in Lebanon, Va. Stafford was paying the sales tax on two cars that he was titling. Stafford had paid $165 to file three lawsuits in Russell County General District Court: two against specific employees at the Lebanon DMV and one against the DMV itself., which means he spent $1,005 to get 10 phone numbers and the satisfaction of delivering 300,000 pennies. Not to mention the nearly $3,000 he paid the DMV for the cars. (David Criggeru/The Bristol Herald-Courier via AP)
LEBANON, Va. (AP) — Now, that’s a lot of change.

A Virginia man used 300,000 pennies to pay sales tax on two cars at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2jlMLsp) that Nick Stafford delivered five wheelbarrows full of change, mostly pennies, at the DMW office in Lebanon, Virginia, on Wednesday. The coins weighed in at 1,600 pounds.

Stafford said he paid in coins to “inconvenience” the DMV.

Stafford was upset because he was unable to find out the direct number to the Lebanon DMV until filing a Freedom of Information Act request. He later sued the state because he says he was denied direct phone numbers to other DMV offices in his area.

Stafford ended up filing three lawsuits, which were dismissed Tuesday.

