Rubio: Re-electing Trump begins now

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – It’s still six days before Donald Trump is sworn in as president and Sen. Marco Rubio is telling Florida Republicans they have to start working now to make sure he’s re-elected.

Rubio briefly addresses Republicans at the state GOP’s annual meeting Saturday and said Democrats will be working hard to try to take Trump out.

Rubio said, “Re-election has already started.”

Rubio was highly critical of Trump when both sought the Republican nomination for president, and he avoided talking about the billionaire developer after deciding to run for re-election.

But he says he looks forward to seeing what Trump and a Republican Congress can accomplish.

He also dismissed “chatter” that he could challenge Trump in four years, saying he will serve the full six years of his second term.

