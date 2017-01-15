Upstate rally held to save affordable healthcare

Related Coverage Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – People across the nation and in the upstate rallied Sunday to save affordable health care. These rallies come just a couple of days after the US House of Representatives started the process this week to repeal Obamacare.

Dozens of people rallied in front of the county administration building in Spartanburg. The group was one of 3 others held across the state and many more around the country, after a call from leaders like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“The ACA isn’t perfect but it was a step in the right direction,” said Arik Bjorn. “Healthcare is a human right. End of story, period.”

They believe republican leaders are trying to get rid of affordable health care, Medicare and Medicaid all together. They told 7 News, they don’t want it repealed without a replacement and that the decision could be deadly for millions of Americans.

“It is a matter of life and death for those people to retain their health care. I am not opposed and I don’t think anybody here is opposed to the system we have now being overhauled so that it works better,” said Nicole Hazard, a Democracy Spring SC organizer.

The House approved a budget measure Friday, already passed by the Senate, for a “budget blueprint” that allows them to end major parts of the Healthcare Act without the threat of a democratic filibuster in the Senate. President-elect Donald Trump said in a tweet he believes the ACA is unaffordable and republican leaders say they’re working on a plan already to provide a better option.

“We want to do this at the same time, and in some cases in the same bill. So we want to advance repealing this law with its replacement at the same time,” said Representative Paul Ryan, Republican House speaker, after the decision was made last week. “This is a critical first step toward delivering relief for Americans who are struggling under this law.”

The controversial law has delivered health care coverage to more than 20 million people.