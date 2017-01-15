Video of kids playing with guns goes viral

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A video of kids playing with guns is going viral, according to a Facebook post by Freedom Fighters Upstate SC.

The video was sent to Freedom Fighters Upstate SC anonymously, according to Traci Fant.

The page posted the video in hopes that people would share it and help to stop the violence.

In the video, four young boys are holding and examining guns.

The person who posted the video points out that they are not toy guns.

In the post, they say “there is no parental supervision and this needs to be reported to the authorities asap.”

The kids in the video are between the ages of 11 and 13, Traci Fant says.

