Video of kids playing with guns goes viral

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A video of kids playing with guns is going viral, according to a Facebook post by Freedom Fighters Upstate SC.

The video was sent to Freedom Fighters Upstate SC anonymously, according to Traci Fant.

The page posted the video in hopes that people would share it and help to stop the violence.

In the video, four young boys are holding and examining guns.

The person who posted the video points out that they are not toy guns.

In the post, they say “there is no parental supervision and this needs to be reported to the authorities asap.”

The kids in the video are between the ages of 11 and 13, Traci Fant says.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s