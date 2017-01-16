Anderson Mall closed early after fights between teens

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say Anderson Mall was forced to close an hour early Saturday after a large group of teens caused problems at the mall.

According to officers, the problem began around 8 p.m. with two separate fights between teens. Mall security and Anderson Police officers asked several groups to leave the mall, but some refused. Mall management closed the mall early to avoid problems.

EMS responded for two people, one with a possible asthma attack and the other for an unknown reason.

No one was arrested.

Police say there was no reported property damage.