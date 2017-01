GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for an armed man who robbed a convenience store early Monday morning.

Dispatch says GTS Express Mart on Anderson Road was robbed around 4:08 a.m.

No one was reportedly hurt.

The suspect was armed with a gun. Dispatch said he was wearing all black and was a passenger in a late 1990s model maroon Mustang with chrome wheels. The driver of the getaway car is described as a heavyset white male. He was wearing a shirt that was either red or orange.