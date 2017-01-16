Armed robberies at gas stations on Chesnee Hwy in Spartanburg Co.

By Published:

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There have been two armed robberies at gas stations on Chesnee Highway, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

One robbery occurred at the 5000 block of Chesnee Hwy.

The incident occurred at about 8:57 p.m.

The other robbery happened at the 1900 block of Chesnee Hwy.

Deputies are on their way to the scene now.

We have a crew headed to the scene as well.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s