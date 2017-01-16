Armed robberies at gas stations on Chesnee Hwy in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There have been two armed robberies at gas stations on Chesnee Highway, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.

One robbery occurred at the 5000 block of Chesnee Hwy.

The incident occurred at about 8:57 p.m.

The other robbery happened at the 1900 block of Chesnee Hwy.

Deputies are on their way to the scene now.

We have a crew headed to the scene as well.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

