Asheville shooting suspect behind bars

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A man wanted in connection to an Asheville shooting is in custody.

Kareem Holloway, 21, was wanted by police for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say a man was shot in the leg at Deaverview Apartments on Dec. 28.

Anthony Javon Wiggins, 20, was arrested just days later in connection to the shooting, while police asked for the public’s help with information leading to Holloway’s arrest.

According to online jail records, Holloway was arrested Saturday. He remains in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond. His next court date is set for Tuesday.