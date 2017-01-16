Asheville shooting suspect behind bars

WSPA Staff Published:
Kareem Holloway (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
Kareem Holloway (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A man wanted in connection to an Asheville shooting is in custody.

Kareem Holloway, 21, was wanted by police for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say a man was shot in the leg at Deaverview Apartments on Dec. 28.

Anthony Javon Wiggins, 20, was arrested just days later in connection to the shooting, while police asked for the public’s help with information leading to Holloway’s arrest.

According to online jail records, Holloway was arrested Saturday. He remains in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond. His next court date is set for Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s