Burglary suspect steals car, arrested say Greenville Police

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville Police say they talked to a car theft suspect for 40 minutes after he had threatened to harm himself before making the arrest. He is also suspected in a burglary the same night.

The car was reported stolen Sunday at 10:45 pm from an Exxon gas station near Laurens Road and Interstate 85 according to a post on the GPD Facebook page.

We’re told the man got into the unlocked car and took off. That car was found a short time later on Millennium Boulevard. Police say they saw the suspected thief run away from that car into some woods.

Police say they surrounded the woods when the suspect – who has not been identified – began shouting that he would harm himself if officers attempted to arrest him.

Greenville Police say their officers talked to the suspect for some 40 minutes before he came out of the woods and surrendered.

Investigators say this suspect also broke into a business on Woodruff Road Sunday night. Police have not released the suspect’s name, but have charged him with burglary, auto theft and failure to stop for blue lights.