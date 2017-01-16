Confused, intoxicated man held at gunpoint after going to wrong house

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An intoxicated man who was trying to go home wound up being held at gunpoint after he tried to enter the wrong house.

Officials say Sean Turner, of Clarksville, went drinking in Nashville Saturday night. He reportedly gave his keys to a friend and called an UBER ride to take him home around 5 a.m.

Turner asked to be taken to Grassmire Drive, but he had the driver drop him off several houses short from where he lived.

When he was unable to get in through the front door, he went behind the home and kicked in the back door. That’s where a resident inside the home was waiting for him with a gun.

The person in the home then held Turner at gunpoint until police arrived.

Turner has been charged with public intoxication and was taken to jail without incident.

