(WSPA) — It will be slightly cooler Monday with a breeze out of the east and northeast.

The best chance for showers is around late-morning and midday. You can expect up to two-tenths to an inch of rain.

A big warm-up is coming Tuesday through midweek with a run for the 70s once again.

There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm on Wednesday, but a better chance for heavier rain by the second half of the weekend with a storm approaching from the west.